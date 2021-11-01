Eight sub-stations to power K-Rail

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has arrived at an understanding with KSEB regarding the supply of power required for the planned semi high-speed rail corridor, SilverLine, between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

The understanding was reached at a meeting K-Rail Managing Director and senior officials had with KSEB Managing Director, Director of Transmission Wing and Chief Engineer.

K-Rail would be utilising European Train Control System (the signalling and control component) and Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology. The LTE for Railways, is the next generation mobile train radio communication system, catering to the present and future demands of voice and data.

Two-phase 25 kilowatt AC circuits would be used for traction, and eight sub-stations would be set up for providing power to the traction system.

K-Rail would install solar energy panels and windmills at train stations and at possible spots along the railway tracks. Feeders, to be set up at 40 kilometres apart, would power the trains. KSEB would provide power from its grid sub-station to the eight planned sub-stations via 220 kV and 110 kV transmission lines.

The eight sub-stations would come up at Pallipuram (Thiruvananthapuram), Kundara (Kollam), Kottayam, Angamaly (Ernakulam), Kunnamkulam (Thrissur), Elathur (Kozhikode), Chovva (Kannur) and Kanhangad (Kasaragod). The construction of sub-stations would be completed before 2025.

The 110 kV power cables would be at a height of 15.56 metres above the railway line, while 220 kV and 400 kV cables would be 16.4 metres and 18 metres above the tracks.

KSEB has appointed its transmission wing chief engineer Sunny John and REES chief engineer G Sudheer as nodal officers to oversee power supply to K-Rail. A blueprint would be prepared jointly with the electrical management wing of K-Rail in the three months.