Youth's bid to run away with minor girl foiled in swift action by Pantheerankavu police

Kozhikode: In a swift move, the personnel of the Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode district trapped a youth who took away a girl after luring her on Instagram.

The youth and the girl were nabbed by the police from Chadayamangalam in Kollam district in a well-planned operation executed by the Pantheerankavu police with the help of the cyber cell and the CCTV images.

It was on Monday at 4 pm that the parents complained to the Pantheerankavu police that the girl, a school student, was missing. Though the police searched the entire CCTV footage in the city, no trace could be found. Later, the police searched around 40 CCTV cameras installed in the Kozhikode Railway station.

In one among the visuals, the police saw the girl walking with a person and later taking tickets from the counter. It was understood by checking the railway booking records during the time period that they went by Kollam-bound train. Immediately, the Pantherankavu police contacted the railway police at Kollam.

But it was later revealed in the investigation by the Kollam railway police that nobody had travelled in the seats booked for them from Kozhikode. The investigation reached a dead end.

But Pantheerankavu police were in no mood to backtrack. The police then collected the details given by the youth at the railway booking counter. Only his name Ajas' was given in the form and there was no phone number.

So, the police started tracing the Facebook accounts of all those who are having the name 'Ajas'. At the end of the extensive and painstaking search of all the phone numbers given in the name of Ajas in Facebook, it came to the notice of the police that one Ajas is presently located in Kottarakkara.

The Pantheerankavu police then sprang into action and gave an alert to the Chadayamangalam police. The Chadayamangalam police then intercepted and checked three KSRTC buses coming from Kottarakkara to Thiruvananthapuram one by one. From one among these KSRTC buses, they caught both Ajas, hailing from Kannur, and the girl she lured away through friendship on Instagram.

Both of them used to maintain contact only on Instagram.