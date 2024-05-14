Alappuzha on alert as H1N1 cases mount to 35

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha District Medical Officer (DMO) has issued an alert in view of the rising number of H1N1 cases here. So far, 35 H1N1 cases have been reported in the district this year, with nine of them reported in April and May alone.

H1N1 spreads through air and body fluids and is highly contagious. People are advised to wear masks in public, crowded places, and during hospital visits. Those infected are asked to isolate themselves and prevent coming into contact with others.

Special care is advised to those pregnant and those under treatment for various diseases, including sugar, pressure, lung and kidney diseases. H1N1 testing and treatment are available free of cost at all government hospitals. Under no circumstances should any person resort to self-medication in instances of symptoms like fever, cold, body pain, etc, the DMO has said.

The rise in H1N1 cases is becoming more concerning due to the spread of bird flu in the district. Both H1N1 and bird flu are viral fevers classified as influenza. While the chances of humans getting infected with bird flu are low, any such instance could spell disaster for state healthcare.

Those living in regions where bird flu has been detected and those involved in the rearing of ducks and chickens are to abide by the instructions of health workers strictly. Any signs of symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold, and blood in phlegm, should be taken up with the health workers immediately, the DMO said.

Over 60,000 birds have been culled in the district due to the spread of bird flu so far this year. Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani said on Monday that the bird flu was under control and that the government was fully equipped to prevent the spread of the disease. The minister also asked district collectors, including the Alappuzha district collector, to strictly implement the preventive measures required to contain the spread of the bird flu.