Thiruvananthapuram: Five children were among the six reportedly injured after a bus belonging to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) knocked down a waiting shed in Thiruvananthapuram's Aryanadu on Wednesday morning.

One of them suffered grave injuries and is in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at 9.15 am at Inchhapuri.



The injured have been shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The waiting shed was totally wrecked in the impact.

(Further details awaited)