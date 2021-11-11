CPM to provide pension to leaders aged above 75

Palakkad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to provide a stipulated monthly amount and financial aid for medical treatment to leaders who are aged 75 and above.

Only those leaders without other means of income would be eligible for the 'pension'. The party State committee has instructed to raise funds and open an account under district committees for the purpose.

The decision is also part of implementing the age ceiling of 75 in various party arms. The State committee, however, instructed the lower committees not to make decisions on age mechanically. Efficient leaders, even if they are past 75, should be made special invitees.

The financial aid scheme would commence after party conferences. Currently, CPM has been raising funds to support the families of martyrs, besides offering a family member employment in party-ruled cooperative institutions.

The State committee also decided to include one woman member each in district secretariats. Though women members of State committee and secretariat naturally become members of the district secretariats, they do not have elected women members.

The CPM state committee also decided to include at least five women members each in district committees.