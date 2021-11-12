Out of favour for a while, CPM brings back P Jayarajan as Khadi Board vice-chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: A CPM top-level meet here decided to make key appointments to a few Kerala government undertakings. P Jayarajan, P Sreeramakrishnan and Shobhana George have been chosen for plum postings in the Khadi Board, NORKA and Oushadhi.

Finally, the CPM has decided to accommodate its Kannur strongman P Jayarajan. CPM State committee member P Jayarajan, who is said to be not sharing a very good rapport with the party's so-called Kannur lobby and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be appointed as the new Khadi Board vice-chairman.

Jayarajan had been in political wilderness after his defeat in the Vadakara constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and after his removal as CPM's Kannur district secretary. The activities of "PJ Army", the social media group owing allegiance to Jayarajan, had irked the party official leadership.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, who was denied the Assembly ticket last time due to the party norm of excluding the name of those who contested two or more times, will be made the vice-chairman of the Department of Non-resident Kerala Affairs (NORKA).

Former Congress leader Shobhana George, who is now associated with the Left, will be the new chairperson of Oushadhi. Earlier, she was made to step down from the post of Khadi Board vice-chairman as the CPM wanted to accommodate Cheriyan Philip in that post.

But Cheriyan, who was sulking over the denial of Rajya Sabha seat by the CPM, declined the offer and later rejoined the Congress party.

The decision on the new appointment was taken by the State secretariat meeting held on Thursday.