Kasaragod gang leader absconding over Kochi beauty parlour shoot-out case held at Mumbai airport

Kochi: Yusuf Zia, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod who was absconding over the 2018 Kadavanthara beauty parlour shootout case, was nabbed by the Mumbai Police and handed over to the anti-terror squad of Kerala.

He was nabbed at the Mumbai International airport while trying to flee to Dubai on a fake passport. The Anti-Terrorist Squad, which took Zia into custody, brought him by air to Kochi on Thursday.

It was Zia who arranged a hideout in Dubai for another absconder in the case and Kollam native Ajaz. It is not clear as to when did Zia, who had fled abroad after the shootout on December 15, 2018, returned to Kerala using a fake passport.

The probe headed towards Zia after the arrest of the main accused in the case Ravi Pujari from Senegal with the help of Interpol.

Till then it was only known that Kasaragod-based goon Monayi had deputed a Mangaluru gang to threaten beauty parlour owner and actor Leena Maria Paul and extort money from her.

However, the confessional statement given by Ravi Punjari said that it was on the direction of Zia that threatening phone calls were made to different people. including Leena, for extorting money.

Yusuf Zia is reportedly the leader of the Kasaragod gang which smuggles gold to Kerala.