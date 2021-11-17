Young woman with burns found dead in well soon after domestic spat over social media craze

Pala: The body of a 28-year-old woman with burn injuries was found in an abandoned well in a plot next to her husband's house at Thodaal here.

Identifying the deceased as Drishya, wife of Rajesh of Ilavanalthodukayil, police said she might have self-immolated before jumping into the well. Her brother, Mani of Chinnar Estate, suspected foul play in the death and lodged a police complaint against the woman's husband and her father-in-law.

Police said Drishya's in-laws had admonished her for social media overuse. She had gone to her parents' house a week ago, and though her in-laws had asked her to bring her guardians along, she returned alone on Monday.

Her husband's family summoned her mother and brother, and they had a discussion on Drishya's social media addiction, police said.

Rajesh's father had gone to visit a neighbour who was unwell, and on return, found Drishya missing. Her body was found in a search launched after lodging a missing complaint, police said.

A torch was found near the well where the body was found. Forensic, finger-print experts and Tahsildar S Sreejith visited the scene.

Drishya's final rites would be held at Chinnar on Wednesday. Police said the couple was childless.

Brother alleges foul play

Drishya's brother Mani said his sister would not commit suicide. The man said he and his mother returned to Elappara from Drishya's husband's house around 1 pm. An hour after reaching their residence, Rajesh's brother informed him over the phone that Drishya had gone missing. When he reached Thodanal again around 7 pm, he was informed that Drishya was found dead in the well.

Mani said Drishya did not have problem till noon, and it was difficult to believe that she had committed suicide. He accused her husband and father-in-law of harassing her.