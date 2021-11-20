Doctor who examined girl abused by Monson approaches High Court seeking security

Kochi: The doctor who examined a girl who was allegedly sexually abused by so-called antique dealer Monson Mavunkal has approached the Kerala High Court seeking security from him and his aides in the police force.

Dr V Priya, the senior assistant professor of Gynaecology at the Kalamassery Government Medical College, has approached the court citing that a false case was being foisted against her alleging that she harassed the girl while she was examined as part of the formalities with regard to the POCSO case registerd against Monson.

In her petition the doctor alleged that the police had forcibly taken away the girl during the medical examination. This is an attempt to prevent the girl from disclosing the names of more people who had sexually exploited the girl.

"The girl was being used to trap me in a false case. While recording the medical condition of the girl one of the relatives of the girl called me and said that a police officer wanted to speak to me," Dr Priya claimed.

Though Dr Priya replied she would call back after completing the medical examination two policemen barged into the room and forcibly took away the girl.

A complaint was filed in this connection, the doctor said, while adding, the girl had given consent for the medical examination.

The court ordered that DrPriya should not be summoned for questioning without serving notice.

The case has been posted for November 26.

The POCSO case

A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered against Monson last month. The Ernakulam North Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by his former maid. The woman accused Monson of sexually exploiting her minor daughter. It is alleged that the girl was abused by Monson after giving her a promise that he would take care of her education.

The complainant has said that her daughter was sexually harassed while she was 17 years old and now she has crossed the age of 18 years. According to the victim, she remained silent for over a year out of fear.

Monson is currently in judicial custody in connection with a multi-crore cheating case.