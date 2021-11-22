Baseless allegations ruining Child Welfare Committee's goodwill: Shiju Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) on Monday clarified that all the allegations raised against it by Anupama S Chandran in the sensational adoption case were baseless.

The council also claimed that it possessed the license to facilitate adoption proceedings in the state.

The KSCCW is issuing a clarification on the matter for the first time since the controversy erupted. The clarification was issued as a press release by KSCCW General Secretary GS Shiju Khan.

"The allegation that KSCCW is functioning without a license is without credit. The license issued in 2017 has validity till 2022," Shiju Khan said in the release.

Health Minister Veena George had earlier said that the council had a license to function till December 2022.

“Allegations such as these will harm the reputation of this esteemed institution. KSCCW is a reputed institution which offers security and life to orphans. The selfless service offered by the council to mankind is beyond interpretation. People should abandon their attempts to malign its reputation,” the release said.

A former SFI activist Anupama S Chandran had accused her parents of forcibly taking away her newborn child from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against her family members.

Anupama (24) and her partner Ajith are on a protest in front of the KSCCW office at Thycaud, demanding to get her baby back.

They are also demanding the ouster of KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson N Sunanda.

The woman's allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, triggered a political controversy and the government had announced a departmental probe into the incident.

DNA samples of the infant, Anupama and her partner were collected on Monday to confirm if the infant brought back to the Kerala from Andhra Pradesh is Anupama's biological baby.