Three arrested over murder of RSS activist Sanjith

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2021 12:30 PM IST
RSS activist Sanjith who was hacked to death in broad daylight last Monday. Photo: Manorama News

Palakkad: Three people have been arrested over the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Sanjith a week ago. This is the first arrest in the case which have angered the right-wing groups in Kerala.

The arrested are residents of Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district.

Sanjith, a resident of Eduppukulam near Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was hacked to death in broad daylight last Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The 27-year-old was the Block Secretary (Mandalam Karyavahak) of the RSS.

A car rammed into Sanjith's bike near Kinassery while he and his wife were travelling on Monday morning. When the two fell, a group of men emerged out of the car and hacked Sanjith with billhooks and machete.

Sanjith's wife had stated she could identify the assailants.

Earlier weapons were discovered in a bush on the side of the national highway at Kannanur, which is only 3 km from the site where Sanjith, was murdered. Billhooks and machetes with blood stains and strands of hair on them were found.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout