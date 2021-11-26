CPM suspends woman comrade, husband for harassment complaint against local leader

Alappuzha: Yet another CPM leader is faced with a sexual harassment allegation in Kerala. After a former vice-president of the All-India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) claimed a local committee secretary of CPM here had been continuously calling up and speaking in an obscene manner to her, the party has suspended her along with her husband.

The CPM has suspended Jasmin and her husband as well as former party branch secretary Shijar from the party for one year, alleging that they defamed the party in the public eyes and leaked to the media the harassment complaint.

The complaint against Shijar was submitted to the Alappuzha district committee of the CPM by Jasmin on November 2. A week later she gave the complaint to the Chief Minister's Office. In between she also complained to the CPM State committee and the Director General of Police. But no action was taken by the police and soon the couple started getting threats to life. Finally, they approached the media and revealed their plight.

"My family and myself were on the verge of committing suicide. No other woman comrade should go through this kind of experience. I became a mother after waiting for 10 years. We want to live peacefully with our child. Thus, we complained to the police and the party bosses. Otherwise, they might have killed my child," Jasmin said.

"My husband and local committee secretary were friends. But when he continued with the habit of calling up and speaking obscene language, my husband kept a distance from him. Then, he started threatening us. Then, he verbally abused me in person. With no other option left, we complained to the party and the police. There are many female comrades in the CPM. They should not face such situations in future."

"I made another comrade to listen to the recordings of the phone calls made by the local committee secretary. But he did not respond. It will be unjust if I also keep quiet," Jasmin added.

Of late a few activists of the CPM and its youth wing, DYFI, found themselves mired in sexual scandals, with some having tragic consequences to the victims.

AIDWA is the women's wing of the CPM. Jasmin was once its office-bearer.