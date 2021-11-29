Adiraja Mariyumma, 39th Sultana of the Arakkal royal family, laid to rest in Kannur

Kannur: The 39th Sultana of the Arakkal royal family, Adiraja Mariyumma, alias Cheriya Beekunji Beevi, was laid to rest at the grounds of Kannur City Juma Masjid here on Monday.

Adiraja Mariyumma died at Almar Mahal, her residence inside the Arakkal building earlier today after several years of being bedridden due to old age and congenital diseases. She was 87.

The Arakkal dynasty has ruled for centuries with women heads, and had control over Kannur, the Lakshadweep islands and the Maldives for centuries.

Adiraja Mariyumma was given the title of sultana two years ago following the death of Sultana Arakkal Adiraja Fatima Muthubeevi.

The wife of late AP Aluppi Elaya, retired administrative officer, Chennai Port Trust, Mariyumma was residing in Kannur since her return from Chennai more than two decades ago.

She leaves behind her children Madras port superintendent Adiraja Abdul Shukkur, Adiraja Nasima, Adiraja Rahina.

Being the head of the Kannur headquartered Arakkal dynasty, the lone Muslim dynasty in Kerala which once ruled Kannur town and the southern parts of Lakshadweep and Minocoy, Adiraja Mariyumma was the official head of the establishments under the dynasty including the Kannur city Juma Masjid and the Arakkal museum.