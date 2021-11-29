Heavy rain forecast for next five days in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days.

Isolated showers with thunder and lightning are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts in the coming hours, officials said.

Winds with a speed of 40 kmph can occur.

Yellow alert has been declared in various districts.

On Monday, the yellow alert is in force in the districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Authorities have warned of alert equivalent to Orange in hilly areas that have received heavy rains in recent days.

The IMD has forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. This may get strengthened and move to west-north west direction. In addition, a cyclone is expected to enter the Arabian Sea by Monday.

Meanwhile, educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam remained closed on Monday in view of the holiday declared by the respective District Collectors in view of the probability of heavy rain. But the examinations earlier announced would be held as per the schedule.

The educational institutions where relief camps are functioning in the Chengannur taluk in Alappuzha district have been given holiday on Monday.

Mullaperiyar Dam water level nears brink

The water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam is reaching its maximum storage level. Two shutters of the dam were raised by 30 cm. Tamil Nadu has started diverting water through the tunnel to its side. As per the Rule Curve, water up to 142-feet can be maintained in the dam.

On Sunday, the water level in the dam reached 141.65 ft. The increase in water level was attributed to the reduction in water intake by Tamil Nadu.