Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to receive rain till Sept 14: IMD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2022 08:19 AM IST
An autorickshaw driving through a waterlogged road. File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain accompanied by lightning in isolated places in the state till September 14.

Strong winds up to speeds of 40-50 km/h are expected to blow over the central-eastern Arabian Sea.

As a precaution, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Saturday, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod were under yellow alert.

According to IMD, a low-pressure trough that has formed over the central west Bay of Bengal, away from the Andhra-Odisha coast, has been gaining strength, causing the rainfall.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.