9 shutters raised in Mullapperiyar dam for largest water release of the season

Thodupuzha: Warnings have been issued over a heavy discharge of water from the Mullaperiyar Dam on Monday night as 9 of its shutters were raised further.

The shutters were raised 120 centimetres each. releasing 12,654.09 cusecs of water into the Periyar River through the spillway gates, the Tamil Nadu government, which manages the dam, informed.. This is the largest volume of water being discharged from the dam this season.

The move follows rising water levels in the century old dam located in Kerala's Idukki district. Heavy rainfall was reported in its catchment area since Monday noon.

The Idukki district administration has warned those who live on the banks to remain vigilant as the water level in the river may rise.

Currently the water level in the dam is at 141.90 feet.

The Supreme Court, in an order of May 7, 2014, had directed that that water could be stored upto 142 feet.

The British-era masonry gravity dam is managed by the Tamil Nadu government although it is geographically situated in Kerala. The dam is at the centre of a row between the two states, while Kerala government is batting for a new dam at Mullaperiyar, the Tamil Nadu says the present dam is strong enough.