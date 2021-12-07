Amina gets back her dwelling thanks to act of kindness by Yusuff Ali

Kanjiramattom: "It was Allah who showed me Yusuff Ali sir," Amina could not hold her tears as she lauded the Kerala business tycoon. Amina's husband Saithu Muhammed was beside her, holding her hand tightly. For them, it was tears of happiness as they managed to save their nine cents of land and house from attachment proceedings.

The timely help of Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director M A Yusuff Ali averted the attachment of Amina's property by the local cooperative bank.

Lulu Group media coordinator N B Swaraj handing over a financial aid from MA Yusuff Ali to Amina and her family.

They took a loan of Rs2 lakh from the Keecheri Service Cooperative Bank six years ago by pledging their nine cents of land for the marriage expenditures of their younger daughter. Though they started repaying the loan monthly by saving money from their meagre income, the plans went awry when Saithu Muhammed became incapacitated due to serious illness. The loan repayment amount grew higher due to interest and compound interest. Soon, they received attachment notice from the bank and their life became a big question mark. At this point, they got a chance to meet Yusuff Ali, which changed their destiny.

The incident took place on Sunday when Amina came to the house of her elder daughter in Nettoor before taking her husband to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. After learning that the UAE-based businessman was visiting people who rescued him during a helicopter crash eight months ago, Amina went there to meet him.

While Yusuff Ali was about to get into the car after the visit, Amina ran up to him and said her house was soon to be repossessed by a neighbourhood bank due to non-payment of dues. Amina requested Yusuff Ali for assistance who inquired about the matter. Without a moment’s hesitation, he said that the property would not be attached and he would do the needful.

Lulu Group media coordinator N B Swaraj checking the details of a loan taken by Amina's family at a bank in Keechery, Ernakulam.

On Monday, Lulu Group officials reached the Keechery Bank where the loan was taken from and paid the outstanding amount of Rs 3,81,160. Then, Lulu staff went to Amina's house and handed over the receipt from the bank. In addition, Rs. 50,000 was given as medical aid to Amina and family by the Lulu Group.