Ukraine rescue: First flight brings home 219 Indians; Malayalis to stay the night at Kerala House

Thiruvananthapuram: The first rescue flight carrying Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine has landed in Mumbai from Bucharest, Romania.

Air India said AI1944 arrived from Bucharest in Mumbai at 7.50 pm.

Kerala government informed that of the 219 onboard the Air India flight, 27 are Malayalis.

The Malayali students will reach Kerala on Sunday as the next available connection flights to Kochi and Kozhikode airports are scheduled to take off from Mumbai by 11 am.

Indian students onboard Air India flight that has taken off from Bucharest. Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar

The first flight to Thiruvananthapuram will leave by 5 pm, reported Manorama News.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was at the Mumbai airport to receive the Indian nationals.

The other two flights - AI1942 from Bucharest and AI1940 from Budapest -- are scheduled to arrive with rescued citizens in Delhi. On the second flight there will be 17 Malayali students.

A separate group has crossed the border and reached the Hungarian capital of Budapest and they are likely to board an Air India flight later on Sunday.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began. Therefore, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will bear the domestic flight charges of Malayali students.

NORKA officials and the resident commissioner have been instructed to ensure the safe travel of Malayali students to Kerala. Upon arrival, the respective district collectors will be in charge of their transportation.

Venu Rajamony, Kerala government's Special Duty, External Cooperation said all necessary arrangements have been made to receive Indian students.

