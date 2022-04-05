Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali woman killed by daughter-in-law in Saudi-Abu Dhabi border town

Our Correspondent
Published: April 05, 2022 06:55 PM IST Updated: April 05, 2022 09:21 PM IST
Ruby Muhammad (63) and Shajna (23).
Ruby Muhammad (63) and Shajna (23).
Topic | Kottayam

An elderly Malayali woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law in the Saudi Arabia-Abu Dhabi border town of Ghayathi Monday night.

The Saudi police have arrested Shajna (23), a native of Ponkunnam in Kottayam on the charge of murder of her mother-in-law, Ruby Muhammad (63), who hails from Eloor in Ernakulam district.

Ruby's son Sanju, who works in the Al Ansari Exchange in Ghayathi, had recently married Shajna.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is understood that the two women had issues between them. On Monday, during a fight, Shajna pushed Ruby, who slammed her head against a wall and died, said Sanju.

The body has been transferred to a mortuary and will be brought to Kerala for funeral, Sanju said.

Both Ruby and Shajna had reached Ghayathi on February 15 on visiting visas, which was when Sanju first saw his wife. Their wedding rituals were held virtually.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.