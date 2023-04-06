Kettering triple murder: Saju pleads guilty, to be sentenced on July 3

Saju Chelevalan, the suspect in the triple murder of his wife and two children at Kettering in Northamptonshire, the UK, has pleaded guilty.

The 52-year-old Kannur-native pleaded guilty to the murders during a hearing at the Northampton Crown Court in eastern England on Wednesday. He will be sentenced by the same court on July 3.

He was the suspect in the murder of NHS nurse, Anju Ashok, 35, and their children Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4 on December 15, 2022.

Forensic post-mortems performed at the Leicester Royal Infirmary had concluded that all three died of asphyxiation.

Anju Ashok (right) and her children Jeeva and Jhanvi were murdered at Kettering in the United Kingdom Thursday. Photo: Special arrangement

“This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel (sic) caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi,” Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes was quoted by the Northamptonshire Police.

“I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju’s family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused.

“Anju Asok will be remembered as so much more than this man’s victim. She was a dedicated nurse, loving mother, and loyal friend. My thoughts remain with her loved-ones and will continue to do so long into the future,” Detective Inspector Barnes said.

Anju from Vaikom in the Kottayam district had been working at a hospital in Kettering since 2021.

Memorial held

Last month a memorial was held at the Kettering Park Infant Academy, where Jeeva and Janvi were enrolled.

The children in their respective classes were given a balloons either pink, blue or silver, to represent Janvi, Jeeva and Anju. The children then gathered outside and were joined by the rest of the school as the song Somewhere over the rainbow' played and the balloons were released. A poem was read and a minute's silence was held and the schoolchildren then filed back into the school past two new memorial benches, said the local police.

“We were handed a beautiful remembrance book, full of pictures and messages from the children’s classmates and all of the staff. This is now with the family in India....the school did the family proud in what was a very touching tribute. All three were much-loved and will be missed by everyone,” Detective Inspector Barnes said.

(With agency inputs)