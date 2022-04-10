'Kerala, only state where people not identified based on religion,' says CPM general secy Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hailed Kerala's secular model and has urged other Indian states to emulate it.

"Kerala is the only state in the country where a person who comes will not be asked to identify himself based on his caste or religion," said Yechury addressing the closing ceremony of CPM's 23rd Party Congress in Kannur on Sunday.

"They'll be treated as human beings here.

"If that is possible in Kerala, why is it not possible in other parts of India?" Yechury asked.

The veteran communist leader said his party wants to put forth the Kerala model of secularism for the rest of the country.

Yechury said Kerala emphasises equality, respect and democracy and tackling people's issues. "We want to carry forth this pro-people alternative.... to tackle the Narendra Modi government that is looting our country and ruining the lives of our people."