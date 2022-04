A 14-year-old boy has been booked on charges of rape levelled by the father of a 16-year-old girl in Kannur.

The girl was found to be pregnant on examination after she complained of stomach pain. The girl's father has alleged that the accused raped her in January.

It is understood that the complaint filed with the Edakkad Police Station has a statement from the girl stating she had kept the matter a secret out of fear.

The complaint states that the boy was a regular visitor to the girl's house.