Major reshuffle in Kerala Police; Heads of Vigilance, Crime Branch, Prisons depts moved

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2022 10:02 PM IST Updated: April 22, 2022 11:34 PM IST
MR Ajith Kumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, SS Sreejith

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government announced a major reshuffle in Kerala Police on Friday.

The heads of Vigilance, Crime Branch and Prisons departments have been moved.

Now, DGP Sudesh Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Prisons. He was the former Vigilance Director.

RELATED ARTICLES

The post of ex-cadre DGP was created in the same capacity as the Director of Vigilance in the Prisons department to accommodate Kumar's posting.

MR Ajith Kumar (earlier Transport Commissioner) is the new Vigilance Chief.

SS Sreejith, who was previously the Crime Branch chief, has been appointed as the Transport Commissioner.

His previous post (Crime Branch) is now occupied by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who was previously the head of the Prisons Department.

The change of heads in the Crime Branch department comes at a time when investigations into Dileep's conspiracy to kill cops case is underway.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout