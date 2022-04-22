Major reshuffle in Kerala Police; Heads of Vigilance, Crime Branch, Prisons depts moved

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government announced a major reshuffle in Kerala Police on Friday.

The heads of Vigilance, Crime Branch and Prisons departments have been moved.

Now, DGP Sudesh Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Prisons. He was the former Vigilance Director.

The post of ex-cadre DGP was created in the same capacity as the Director of Vigilance in the Prisons department to accommodate Kumar's posting.

MR Ajith Kumar (earlier Transport Commissioner) is the new Vigilance Chief.

SS Sreejith, who was previously the Crime Branch chief, has been appointed as the Transport Commissioner.

His previous post (Crime Branch) is now occupied by Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who was previously the head of the Prisons Department.

The change of heads in the Crime Branch department comes at a time when investigations into Dileep's conspiracy to kill cops case is underway.