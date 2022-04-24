Malayalam
Keralite biker dies in Fujairah crash

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Japin Jayaprakash
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Dibba (UAE): A 37-year-old bike rider from Balussery in Kerala's Kozhikode district died in a crash in Dibba, a port city in the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The deceased Japin Jayaprakash had participated in several international bike rides. The accident that claimed his life occurred on Saturday morning.

His life could not be saved though he was taken to hospital with grave injuries.

The body was shifted to the morgue at a hospital in Kalba.

He was an employee of IVS Global Services Pvt Ltd which provides attestation services at the Indian consulate in Dubai.

Jayaprakash was a member of a few riders clubs of Keralites in the UAE. The members used to carry out rides on holidays especially in the northern emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. 

Jayaprakash' wife is Dr Anju Japin.

