Two Malayalis died in a road accident in Fujairah, in the UAE on Thursday.

MNP Jaleel (43) of Ramanthali, Kannur and Subair Nangarath (45), a native of Peralam, Payyannur are the deceased.

It is understood that accident was caused by a tyre burst while the duo was travelling on the Maliha Road.

Both Jaleel and Subair were active workers of Sunni Markaz.

(details awaited)