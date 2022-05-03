Unsound youth goes on rampage, fatally stabs woman, injures another in Pathanamthitta

Kunnamthanam: A 62-year-old woman who was doing the laundry was stabbed to death by a youth at the premises of her house here in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday morning. Another person who too came under attack a little earlier has been injured.

The woman, Vijayamma of Pamala Punnasseril House, was stabbed with a beer bottle.

The assailant Pradeep, alias Ayyappan, of nearby Paippad locality has been arrested. He is a drug addict, police stated.

Ayyappan sells lottery tickets in Paippad. Recently, he was treated for mental illness.

The shocking crime occurred at 8.30 am. A little before the fatal attack on Vijayamma, Ayyappan had stabbed one Surendran who lives in the neighbourhood.

Ayyappan also struck a nine-year-old on head with stick as he fled after stabbing the woman.