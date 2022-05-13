3kg gold, Rs 2 lakh looted from jeweller's home in Guruvayur

Published: May 13, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Guruvayur: In a daring heist in the temple town of Guruvayur in Trichur district, burglars decamped with 3 kg gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash from the house of a jeweller.

The burglars struck at the house of Kuranjiyoor Balan located at Thamburanpadi last night.

CCTC visuals telecast by Manorama News show one burglar. It is not know more are involved. The crime happened at about 7.30 pm on Thursday as per the CCTV visuals.

The burglar broke into the house through the rear door at the top floor.

Several gold bars are missing, police said.

Balan ran a jewellery shop in the Middle East.

