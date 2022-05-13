Malayalam
Thrissur Pooram fireworks: 3 drunk men stage pyrotechnic show near Vadakkunnathan Temple, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2022 10:44 PM IST Updated: May 13, 2022 10:47 PM IST
The accused (right) after being taken into custody.
Topic | Thrissur

Even as uncertainty remains over the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display due to rains, three youngsters landed in trouble Friday evening for hosting a private pyrotechnic near the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

The youths -- two from Kottayam and one from Thrissur -- were inebriated and reportedly tried to wrestle with the cops who attempted to dissuade them before being taken into custody.

According to Manorama News, a disaster was averted as the fireworks were held close to a godown holding fully-loaded pyrotechnic devices for the Pooram.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VK Raju who was on his evening walk saw the youngsters bursting crackers near the godown and summoned more force to the area.

One of the trio, Naveen, is a fireworks dealer.

Meanwhile, the district administration is hoping to conduct the actual fireworks on Sunday provided the sky remains clear. The Thrissur Pooram fireworks was initially scheduled for 3 am on Wednesday. It was postponed multiple times due to heavy rains in the region.

