Thrissur Pooram: Fireworks postponed a second time due to heavy rains

The Thrissur Pooram fireworks have been postponed a second time due to heavy rains in the region.

Thrissur Distirct Collector Haritha V Kumar said the fireworks have been postponed to 'another day'. "The decision was taken with the safety of the public in mind," said the collector in a Facebook post.

The official said a fresh date and time will be decided once the rains subside.

The Pooram fireworks was initially scheduled to take place at 3 am Wednesday. However, it was been postponed due to unexpected downpour in the region.

The organisers had informed that preparations for the display were complete.

On Tuesday, the Pooram had been held in all its grandeur with thousands in attendance at the Vadakkunnathan Temple ground.

The world-famous Pooram was being staged without COVID restrictions after a two-year break.