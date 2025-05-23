Thrissur: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Rural DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) team seized 124 kilograms of ganja during a vehicle inspection at Paliyekkara, Thrissur. The contraband, packed in sacks and hidden inside a lorry, was being smuggled from Odisha for distribution in Kerala. The bust was made early morning following a tip-off. Acting swiftly, the DANSAF unit under the Chalakudy Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with the Puthukkad police, intercepted the lorry and discovered the large quantity of ganja. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the bust.

The arrested have been identified as Ashlin and Tharis from Aluva, Shiju from Cherumkuzhi in Thrissur, and Jabir from Cherpulassery in Palakkad. According to police sources, the accused are believed to be key operatives in a larger interstate smuggling network transporting narcotics from Odisha into Kerala. Initial investigations indicate that the seized ganja was intended for widespread distribution across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are now examining the smuggling route and attempting to determine where other batches might have been delivered. The police have begun detailed interrogations of the suspects and are also analysing their mobile phone records to trace further links in the network. The operation highlights the increasing vigilance by local law enforcement against the flow of illegal substances into Kerala.