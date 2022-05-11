Thrissur Pooram: Rain plays spoilsport, fireworks display postponed

Heavy rains played spoilsport at the Thrissur Pooram as the famous fireworks display scheduled for early morning Wednesday has been postponed.

The preparations for the fireworks were complete, but the unexpected downpour soon after Kudamattam ritual ruined the plan.

The fireworks were scheduled to begin at 3 am on Wednesday.

The organisers are yet to take on call on the fresh timing of the fireworks as they wait for the skies to clear.

The Paramekkavu Panchavadyam under the orchestration of Parakkad Thankappan Marar will take place at the 'nadappura' of Paramekkavu.

Earlier on the day, the Pooram had been held in all its might as thousands thronged the Vadakkunnathan Temple ground for the famous festival that was being held without COVID restrictions after two years.

The Kudamattam ritual, which is one of the highlights of the festival had been a treat to Pooram lovers on the site and the vast majority that witnessed it live on streaming platforms.