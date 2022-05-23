Verdict in sensational Vismaya dowry death case today

Kollam: The Kollam Additional Sessions Court will pronounce its verdict on the sensational Vismaya dowry death case on Monday.

But in a related development, a new audio clip came to the public fore on Sunday in which a crying Vismaya was telling her father that she was being tortured and she could not stay at her husband's house anymore.

Vismaya, a BAMS student and a native of Nilamel in Kollam district, married Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Kiran Kumar on May 30, 2020. She was found dead at her husband's house at Poruvazhy in the district on June 21, 2021 in mysterious circumstances. Vismaya's family had alleged that she was tortured by her husband who demanded more dowry. Kiran was not happy with the new car and the set of gold jewellery given to him by Vismaya's parents.

Voice messages to prove crucial

Vismaya sent this voice message to her father nine days after the marriage. In the audio clip, Vismaya told her father that if she continued to stay at her husband's house, she might commit suicide and hence, she could not stay there anymore.

Similar voice messages were in circulation just after her death. This made the relatives smell foul play and approach the police. During the police investigation, Kiran was arrested. He was later dismissed from the service by the government.

The verdict will be pronounced by the court on Monday after a four-month-long trial. The verdict is going to come, 11 months and two days after Vismaya's death.

The police earlier submitted a chargesheet running into 507 pages to the court. From the prosecution side, 41 witnesses deposed before the court. As many as 118 documents and 12 mainours were produced before the court.

The accused's father Sadashivan Pillai, sister Keerthi, her husband Mukesh M Nair, the accused's cousin Anil Kumar and his wife Bindu Kumari turned hostile during the trial stage.