Track-doubling on Kottayam route to pave the way for new trains in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: The opening of the second track in the Kottayam route would also pave the way for commencing new train services through Kerala. The Railways had so far cited the Chingavanam-Ettumanoor single track as the main obstacle for smooth operations and the introduction of new trains.

The first preference will be for the Kottayam route if at all new trains are allotted to Kerala.

Rajdhani via Kottayam route?

There has been a long-pending demand for a Rajdhani Express train via the Kottayam route. The Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express operates services via the Alappuzha-Konkan route thrice in a week.

The Members of Parliament from Kerala need to demand a Rajdhani Express train via Kottayam on the three days it does not operate services via Alappuzha. The new Rajdhani should be operated along the Chennai-Vijayawada-Nagpur route.

A trial run of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Shatabdi Express along the Kottayam route was conducted in 2017. It was assessed that this service would be possible after the track-doubling at Kottayam.

Ex-Kottayam trains?

Along with the laying of new tracks more platforms have been built at the Kottayam railway station, thus enabling the origination and termination of services from here. The station also has facilities to fill water and clean the coaches.

Direct train services can be operated between Bengaluru or Hyderabad and Kottayam. During the Sabarimala season, special train services could be operated to Kottayam, apart from Kollam.

Velankanni, Karaikal trains

The Ernakulam-Velankanni weekly special train (via Kottayam, Kollam) will be started in June. The Railways may consider making it a daily service after considering the patronage.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ernakulam-Karaikal Express had conducted services as a passenger train from Ernakulam to Kottayam in the mornings. With the new double line and upgraded station, the authorities may consider shifting the origination and termination station of the Karaikal Express from Ernakulam to Kottayam.

Bengaluru, Mumbai services

Another long-pending demand is to have trains to Bengaluru and Mumbai from Kottayam. The services of the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express can be extended to Kottayam. This can be made possible if the filling of fuel in the generator car is done at Mangaluru instead of Ernakulam.

The Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh, and Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Weekly trains were diverted via the Alappuzha route two years ago due to track-doubling. These would either have to operate services via Kottayam or new trains introduced.

The services of the weekly Madgaon-Ernakulam train and the Pune-Ernakulam train can be extended to Kottayam.

Better maintenance facilities needed

However, if more trains are to be allotted to Kerala there should be enhanced facilities at Thiruvananthapuram to carry out repair works of trains. The Thiruvananthapuram station lacks adequate number of platforms and the two projects envisaged to resolve the issue have been moving at a snail's pace.

The construction of additional platforms at the Kochuveli station has been delayed due to lack of funds. Also, approval is yet to be given for the estimate of the Nemom terminal project. Though the foundation stone for the terminal was laid in March 2019, the Railway Board has not initiated any further action even after three years.