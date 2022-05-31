'We were suffocating, now it's an 'adipoli' feeling,' say Malayali lesbian couple reunited through court verdict

Relieved? "Actually, it's an adipoli (awesome) feeling," said Fathima Noora. And why would it not be as she was back with her beloved Adhila Nassrin after being pulled apart by their families for being lesbians.

The young Malayali lesbian women were reunited Tuesday following the intervention of the High Court of Kerala.

Adhila had filed a habeas corpus plea after her partner Noora had been allegedly abducted by the latter's mother and relatives on May 24.

"They tried to give her religious counselling all these days. They tried to get her to agree to conversion therapy as well. But she withstood all that and I have finally got her back," Adhila told Onmanorama.

The two were unwilling to disclose their location and for obvious reasons. Despite the court directing both families to not stand in the path of the couple, Adhila says Noora's parents restarted "emotional blackmailing" soon after the verdict.

"We expected all this. We knew we would have to struggle to be together," said Noora. "But what we didn't expect was the kind of support we received, from the media, from the court, and several people," added Adhila.

'We were suffocating'

Coming out wasn't easing for the young couple. They had fallen in love during their plus-two days in Saudi Arabia. It took them years to conjure up the courage to come out.

"We felt suffocated all these years at our homes. All that pressure!" said Noora.

So what gave you the courage to finally come out? "Our relationship, nothing else. The love and good feeling that we felt in each other's company is what inspired us the most."