Kerala HC closes woman's plea seeking release of lesbian partner from parents' custody

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday closed the habeas corpus petition filed by a 21-year-old woman seeking the release of her lesbian partner from the custody of her family.

Summayya Sherin, a native of Kondotty in Malappuram, had approached the High Court claiming that her partner Afeefa C S was abducted by her family.

Sumayya said that she has been in a relationship with Afeefa since their Plus-One days.

After they left their homes on January 27, they have been living in Puthencruz in Ernakulam and working in sales.

"On May 30, Afeefa's relatives traced my mobile phone's location with the help of a retired Cyber Cell officer and abducted her," Sumayya said in a post she shared on social media.

With the support of Vanaja Collective, which works for LGBTQIA+ and other marginalised groups, she moved the high court.

The court considered the petition on June 9 and asked Afeefa's counsel to produce her in court on June 19.

When the case came up for hearing, Afeefa told the court that while she had been living with Sumayya for some time, she did not wish to continue the same and that she was now residing with her parents of her own volition.

She also asked Sumayya to return her Aadhaar Card and other documents that were with the latter.

“The case was disposed of following Afeefa's testimony that she was not willing to live with Sumayya. So, legally, the case does not stand," Adv Aneesh Kalarikkal, who represented Vanaja Collective in High Court, told Onmanorama.

Gargi H, secretary of Vanaja Collective, said "There is nothing more we can do in this matter. There is no possibility to move further legally," she added.