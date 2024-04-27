Malayalam
Nearly 36 injured as two KSRTC buses collide on NH in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 07:35 PM IST
The accident took place when a Kollam-bound superfast bus hit an ordinary bus from behind. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Around 36 people were injured after two buses of the Kerala State Road Corporation (KSRTC) met with an accident on the National Highway at Chavara here on Saturday. Manorama News reported that the injured were rushed to Karunagappally Tauk Hospital.
Five people in critical condition were shifted to Vandanam Government Medical College Hospital. 

The accident took place when a Kollam-bound superfast bus hit an ordinary bus from behind. It is reported that most of the passengers suffered injuries on their faces. 

