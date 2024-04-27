Migrant worker stabbed to death in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A migrant worker was found stabbed to death at Haripad here on Saturday night. The deceased is West Bengal's Malda native Om Prakash who was running a fish stall at Danapady here. Police took another migrant worker into custody after suspecting his involvement in the crime.



Om Prakash was found dead on a road in front of a bar here. Police have started examining CCTV visuals of the area to identify the culprit.

This is the second death of a guest worker in Kerala reported in April. Ashok Das (32) from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly chased down, tied to a pole and beaten to death in Muvattupuzha on April 4. After confirming Ashok's death as a case of mob lynching, police arrested 10 persons after slapping murder charges against them.