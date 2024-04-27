Malayalam
Highway robbery accused nabbed after eight years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 11:21 PM IST
Maliyekkal Veettil Mehroof, 40. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: An accused in a highway robbery case in Wayanad was arrested after eight years on Saturday.

The accused, Maliyekkal Veettil Mehroof, 40, a native of Kambalakkad was arrested while on his way home from the Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode.

The state police had issued a lookout notice against Mehroof, who was allegedly part of a four-member team that robbed valuables from a family travelling in a car in February 2016.

Mehroof was produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Mananthavadi. The arrest was made by a police team led by SHO Lal C Baby.

