Palluruthy woman hacked to death, husband seriously injured in revenge attack

Kochi: An elderly woman was hacked to death and her husband seriously injured in Palluruthy here on Sunday in what the police say was a revenge attack.

Venattuparambu Saraswati was killed while her husband, who sustained stab injuries in the attack, was rushed to the General Hospital in Ernakulam.

The assailant, Jayan, later surrendered at the Palluruthy Police Station.

It is understood that Jayan had carried out the attack to avenge the killing of his wife allegedly by Saraswati's son Madhu.

Recently, Madhu was out on parole, and Jayan had reportedly attempted to harm him but failed. It was then that he turned to Madhu's parents and attacked them in front of their house.