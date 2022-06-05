Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Palluruthy woman hacked to death, husband seriously injured in revenge attack

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Saraswati murder
Saraswati.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An elderly woman was hacked to death and her husband seriously injured in Palluruthy here on Sunday in what the police say was a revenge attack.

Venattuparambu Saraswati was killed while her husband, who sustained stab injuries in the attack, was rushed to the General Hospital in Ernakulam.

The assailant, Jayan, later surrendered at the Palluruthy Police Station.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is understood that Jayan had carried out the attack to avenge the killing of his wife allegedly by Saraswati's son Madhu.

Recently, Madhu was out on parole, and Jayan had reportedly attempted to harm him but failed. It was then that he turned to Madhu's parents and attacked them in front of their house.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.