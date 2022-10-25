Woman's body found wrapped in sheet inside Kochi house

Kochi: A woman's body was found wrapped in a sheet inside a house at Girinagar here on Monday. The police suspect the women's husband who is missing.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket and covered with black plastic sheet. A neighbour had alerted locals after foul smell came from a locked room in the house.

According to locals, a couple from North India used to stay in the single-room house.

It is alleged that the couple used to quarrel regularly. It is understood that the couple was from Maharashtra.