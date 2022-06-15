HC rejects Vijay Babu's plea to avert arrest over revealing identity of rape complainant

Kochi: The Kerala High Court rejected film personality Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in the case registered for revealing the identity of a young actress who had complained of sexual assault.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Tuesday disposed of the plea stating that the offences alleged against him of revealing the survivor’s identity are bailable.

The Court proceedings were held in camera, on Tuesday, to protect the privacy of the survivor.

The Prosecution argument was complete on Tuesday. Gracious Kuriakose, the Additional Director General of Prosecution appeared for the Government.

Defence argument

Meanwhile, the hearing continued on Wednesday in the related case of sexual assault allegations against him. The Court had also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Babu until Wednesday.

The police have booked Babu under charges of sexual assault on a complaint from a young actress that she was sexually assaulted by Babu on March 16 and March 22.