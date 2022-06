Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons were killed when bikes collided near Mukkola in Vizhinjam here on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sarath from Chowara in Ernakulam district, and Mohammad Firoz from Vattiyoorkavu here.

According to Manorama News, the collision likely happened during an attempted bike race.

Vizhinjam's Mukkola is notorious for illegal races by the youth.