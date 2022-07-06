Heavy rain: Holiday declared for institutions, colleges in Idukki on Thursday

Thoduppuzha: A holiday has been declared for educational institutions and professional colleges in Kerala's Idukki district in view of heavy rain in the region.

However, tests and interviews will be held as scheduled, District Collector Sheeba George said.

The holiday applies to Anganwadis and nurseries as well.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in the region for the next few days. People have been advised to remain vigilant.

The Collector has also imposed a ban on the employment of labourers in estate areas of the district.