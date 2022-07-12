HRDS India secretary Aji Krishnan arrested over one-year-old case

Palakkad: The police have arrested the secretary of an NGO that was in the news recently for its association with Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan was arrested over a complaint that alleged encroachment of tribal land, calling people by their caste names and arson of tribal houses.



A Sholayur native had filed the complaint a year ago. Though a case had been filed then, no further action was taken. Krishnan, who was abroad, was arrested on Monday after he returned to his native place.



The HRDS authorities had alleged witch-hunt by the police after hiring Swapna and that the Chief Minister was wreaking vengeance. Subsequently, Swapna was sacked by the HRDS.



The HRDS office in Palakkad was of late the site of Swapna's media interactions. Krishnan had said it is his organisation’s responsibility to protect Swapna as a victim.



The organisation, which works for the welfare of the tribals, is associated with the right-wing Sangh Parivar outfits. Krishnan had also confirmed its Sangh Parivar links.



It was alleged HRDS was behind Swapna’s recent moves, especially the filing of a secret statement before the Magistrate as per Section 164 and the drafting of a new lawyer.

