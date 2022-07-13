Body of youth abducted from Azhimala found on Colachel beach

Vizhinjam: The body of a 25-year-old man who was abducted by his lover's relatives from Azhimala beach in southern Kerala has been found on the seashore at Colachel (Kulachal) in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, about 40 km away, four days after he went missing.

The deceased is Kiran, alias Chikku. His body was found in the wee hours of Wednesday. His relatives and the Vizhinjam police arrived at Kulachal in order to identify the body.



Kiran's father claimed he was harmed and ruled out suicide.



He was allegedly beaten up and kidnapped by a gang including the girl’s relatives on Saturday noon. Search has been on for him from Saturday night after getting information that he fell into the sea. His relatives had claimed then itself he was pushed into the sea after he was harmed.



On Saturday Kiran’s slippers were found from the rocks near the beach. His relatives had confirmed the footwear belonged to Kiran.



Kiran had reached Azhimala to meet his female friend, but went missing under mysterious circumstances. CCTV images showed him running frantically. The search was conducted in the sea on Sunday too, but there was no sign of him.



Kiran's relatives Melwin and Ananthu had accompanied him on the fateful day.



"While returning after meeting the woman near her house, three of her relatives including her brother arrived in vehicles and blocked us. They beat up Kiran and took him on a bike forcefully. We were also beaten up and taken in a car. Later, both of us were dropped after heaping abuses on us. They told us that Kiran had escaped saying he wanted to pee," said the duo who went with Kiran to Azhimala.



Kiran was the son of Madhu and Mini of Puthanveettil House at Mekkumkara, near Vengannur, a litte north of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

