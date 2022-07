Kozhikode: Author and social worker Civic Chandran has been booked by the Koyilandi police over a sexual harassment case.

The complaint was filed by a young writer.

The alleged sexual misconduct happened in April and thereafter Chandran pestered the woman by frequently calling her on the phone.

As the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, another case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act too has been registered against the 71-year-old.