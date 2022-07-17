RSS activist's murder: Bank account of SDPI's central office frozen

Palakkad: In a setback to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the bank account of its central committee office maintained in a New Delhi-based bank has been frozen on the orders of law enforcement agencies. The action was in response to a police probe which found that the SDPI central committee had transferred money to the account of one of the accused in the recent murder of an RSS activist in Kerala.

The money was sent from the bank account of the SDPI central committee operated from the Bhogal branch of a public sector bank in New Delhi to the bank account at a private bank in Pattambi in Palakkad district operated by Njangattiri Kizhakkekara Abdul Rasheed, 32. The money was found to be withdrawn by Rasheed on the same day.

Rasheed, the regional secretary of the Popular Front of India in Pattambi, is the 11th accused in the murder of A Sreenivasan, the RSS functionary. The SDPI is the political wing of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India.

The inquiry officer submitted a report on the murder and subsequently an order to freeze the bank account was issued. Sreenivasan, who was the chief physical trainer (Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh) of the local RSS unit, was murdered in April.

According to the police, Rasheed was instrumental in planning and executing the murder of Sreenivasan, apart from giving help to other accused in the case. Rasheed, who drove the car in which the assailants travelled on the day of the murder, is still absconding.

Rasheed used to receive Rs 13,200 from the SDPI central committee through his bank account in the last week of every month. But on April 16, 2022, immediately after the murder of Sreenivasan, he received Rs 13,200 from the same Delhi account of the SDPI.

The Central probe agencies too have begun an investigation into the matter.