Road race in Thrissur involving two cars kills taxi driver

Road racing involving two cars resulted in the death of a taxi driver at Kottekkad in Thrissur on Wednesday night.

At least four others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to locals who spoke to Manorama News, a BMW car and a Thar SUV was involved in a race when the latter hit an auto before crashing into a taxi that was returning from Guruvayur at 9.30 pm.

The driver who caused the accident was reportedly inebriated and a medical examination conducted at the District Hospital confirmed it, said police sources.

Three others who were in the Thar reportedly fled while the driver was held up by locals and handed over the police.

Later, scores of taxi drivers protested before the Viyyur Jail demanding the need to put an end to road racing.