Thrissur Medical College ambulance driver held for drinking while driving a patient home

Thrissur: The Athirappilly Police let off an ambulance driver of the Thrissur Government Medical College and two of his assistants who were taken into custody for drunk driving.

The driver, Suresh, 52, a native of Rappal and his assistants Mulayam native Sijon (46) and Mulanthuruthy native Rajeshkumar (52) were arrested on Tuesday and later released on station bail.

“We received a call from the Police Control Room about an ambulance and when we checked the vehicle, the trio was in an inebriated condition,” said a senior officer at the Athirappilly Police Station.

According to the police, they were taking a patient, discharged from the Medical College to his house in Peringalkuthu. The trio was produced for a medical check-up and booked for drunk driving.

The bystanders of the patient had complained about the men drinking inside the vehicle. Later, the patient was dropped at his house in a police ambulance. The ambulance that was seized by the police was released to the colleagues of the driver who was arrested.