Pathanamthitta: Police officers caught playing cards in a private club near Kumbanad were suspended from duty on Saturday.

SI SK Anil, who is part of the Pathanamthitta AR camp, and Anoop Krishnan, a civil police officer stationed at Palakkad headquarters, are the two who faced action.

This is not the first punishment to befall Anil. Earlier, he was transferred to Pathanamthitta AR camp after a scuffle with the CPO of Ranni police station.

The game took place on June 16.